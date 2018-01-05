Wipro Lighting launches digital lighting solutions

Mumbai, Jan 5 (PTI) Wipro Lighting has launched smart and connected digital indoor and outdoor lighting solutions called "internet of lighting," in partnership with global technology majors including Cisco, and Pureli-fi for solutions.

Over 90 per cent of the companys current business comes from LEDs, and it also has a strong presence in infrastructure projects. ******* Reliance Energy ties up with Google Tez

Reliance Energy has tied up with Google to help its consumers make bill payments through the latters UPI-based payment platform--Google Tez.

"We are the first utility to have Google Tez on our website and mobile app as a payment avenue. It will stand to benefit our 2.5 million customers," it said in a statement. ******* Chinese bike-sharing platform Ofo ties up with Pune civic body

Chinese bike sharing platform Ofo has tied up with the Pune civic body to provide station-free bicycles in the second largest city of Maharashtra.

"We wish to improve its quality of life in the city by providing a healthier, quicker, and greener alternative to motor vehicles," Ofo said. Colliers International partners Greenlogix

Global real estate services provider Colliers International has partnered with waste management firm Greenlogix to offer solutions to its clients to tackle the issue of waste management.

Under this partnership, Greenlogix will offer solutions to tackle the issue of waste through compliance, design, technology integration, end to end waste management services and industry specific solutions. AccorHotels opens Ibis in Pune

InterGlobe Hotels and AccorHotels have opened a 136- room ibis property in Punes Hinjewadi area.

"We are committed to continue rapid expansion over the next few years in key locations. Ibis Pune is our fifth hotel in the Maharashtra. We also have three underdevelopment properties in the state, which will be operational by 2021," InterGlobe Hotels said, adding Pune is the 18th ibis hotel in the country." Vodafone offers Rs 1500 cash-back on Samsung phones

Second largest telco Vodafone has tied up with Samsung through which customers will be given cash-back of Rs 1,500 for purchasing select models of the Korean handset maker.

Consumers will have to use the Vodafone network for at least two years to avail of the benefit, it said, adding the cash-back is available only on select models.

Prepaid subscribers will have to do a recharge of Rs 198 for 24 months while postpaid ones will have to subscribe for any of the red plans to get the benefits in tranches which will be credited into its prepaid payment wallet m-Pesa. Royal Orchid Hotels enters Pushkar

Royal Orchid Hotels has announced opening of its new hotel in Pushkar in Rajasthan--Regenta Resort Pushkar Fort - taking the number of properties to 48. Sprawling in a four- acre plots, the Regenta Resort Pushkar Fort offers boutique accommodation, it said in a release.

"We are taking continuous steps towards expanding our presence all over the country. The Pushkar launch is one such move towards achieving our aim," Royal Orchid Hotels said.

The group has added seven properties-Mysore, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Kanpur, Dwarka, Indore and now Pushkar in the current financial year taking the number to 48 hotels, it said, adding it has a target of 50 properties by March. Ebix to acquire MTSS for about $7.4 m

Gloal supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, e-governance and healthcare industries Ebix has entered into an agreement to acquire the money transfer service scheme (MTSS) business of Transcorp International for about USD 7.4 million.

The acquisition will be done through one of Ebixs Indian subsidiaries - EbixCash, a release issued here said.

The addition of Transcorp International MTSS assets will give Ebix about 75-80 per cent of the inward international remittance market in India and will increase the EbixCash Financial Exchange expanse to 231,500 physical distribution outlets. ******* deGustibus Hospitality to forays into QSR space

deGustibus Hospitality, with restaurants brands like Indigo, Indigo Delicatessen, Neel, D:OH!, Tote on the Turf, and the fine catering venture, Moveable Feast, has make a foray into the quick service restaurants (QSR) space.

"We want to have a presence in every segment of food and beverage and work towards being leaders in each of these. Our journey began with fine dining, we then traversed through premium casual dining, affordable casual dining and bulk dining," the company aid. PTI DSK PSK SM AA BEN BEN