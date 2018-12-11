Wipro sets up automotive innovation centre in US

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Wipro Tuesday said it has set up an automotive innovation centre in Detroit, US that will help the IT major deepen its relationship with the Motor City's automotive community.The centre will also help develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-I suppliers, insurers, technology companies and others, a statement said.The new centre adds to Wipro's existing footprint in Detroit. In 2017, Wipro had already opened an automotive engineering centre in Detroit that leverages local talent for design, development and validation of automotive cockpit electronic products like navigation systems, connectivity systems and end-to-end connected vehicle solutions among others."Wipro's new automotive innovation centre will develop and showcase cutting-edge solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, analytics, industrial internet of things, cloud and crowd sourcing," the statement said.The hub will evangelise connected vehicle technologies with in-vehicle human machine interface (HMI), on-board sensor data management, big data insights and end-user mobile apps for delivering personalised driving/mobility experiences, it added.The centre will also serve as a hub where automotive manufacturers, technology partners, auto industry forums and analysts, can collaborate on disruptive ideas."Our automotive innovation centre is a testimony to the importance of Detroit as a key hub for collaboration with customers and the re-skilling of the automotive engineering workforce as the demand for software and software engineering related services surges," Harmeet Chauhan, senior vice president, Industrial and Engineering Business at Wipro, said. PTI SR SHW ABMABM