Wipro shares drop 2.5 pc on potential breach of few employee accounts

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Shares of information technology major Wipro Tuesday fell 2.5 per cent after the company said a few of its employee accounts were affected in an "advanced phishing campaign". The scrip closed at Rs 281.10, 2.45 per cent lower on the BSE. During the day, it declined by 3.48 per cent to Rs 278.10. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares fell by 2.12 per cent to close at Rs 281.60 apiece. In terms of traded volume, 14.28 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares on the NSE during the day. Wipro Tuesday said a few of its employee accounts were affected in an "advanced phishing campaign", and the company has taken remedial steps to contain and mitigate any potential impact. The Bengaluru-based company, which is scheduled to announce its fourth quarter financial results later in the day, said it has also retained an independent forensic firm to assist the company in its investigation of the matter. Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity had said Wipro's systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients. "We detected a potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on our network due to an advanced phishing campaign," Wipro said in an e-mailed statement. PTI SUM HRS