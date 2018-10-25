Wipro shares up over 3% post Q2 results

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Shares of Wipro Thursday wiped out early losses and ended over 3 per cent higher despite the company posting 13.8 per cent decline in net profit for the July-September quarter of 2018-19.The scrip ended with a gain of 3.30 per cent at Rs 319.35 on BSE. Earlier, it had opened the day with a fall of 3.60 per cent at Rs 298. On NSE, shares of the IT services major gained 3.15 per cent to close at Rs 318.55. The stock was the biggest gainer among the blue chips on both the key indices at close of trade. Wipro Wednesday posted 13.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,889 crore for the September quarter of 2018-19.The net profit, attributable to shareholders, in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,191.8 crore, according to a regulatory filing by Wipro. Revenue from operations, however, grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 14,541 crore during the period under review from Rs 13,423.4 crore in the same quarter last year. PTI SUM ANUANU