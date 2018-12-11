Wipro takes over Australia's Syfte design consulting team

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) IT firm Wipro Tuesday said it has taken over the strategic design consulting team at Syfte, an Australian agency that uses design thinking to solve client challenges.Syfte's team of designers will be absorbed within Designit -- one of Wipro's strategic arms -- further strengthening its design and innovation capabilities, Wipro said in a statement.The company, however, did not disclose the team size and financial details of the takeover.The move will also help Wipro further expand its reach in Australia and Asia Pacific and enhance the transformation services offered by Wipro Digital, the statement said."Increasingly, global enterprise clients in Australia recognise that strategic design is a critical part of any digital or business transformation. By adding Syfte's skills and expertise to Designit, Wipro will be better positioned to support its clients digital agenda," it said.Wipro Digital President Rajan Kohli said design thinking is now a part of every digital conversation that the company has with its clients. "Wipro has a well-established presence in Australia. With this expansion, we now bring a substantial and differentiated design and local engineering capability to the market," Kohli added.The statement said Wipro Digital and Designit serve clients from 18 global digital pods. PTI SR SR ANUANU