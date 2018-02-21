Wipro to set up Rs 220-cr manufacturing unit in telangana

(Eds: Correcting dateline, changing slug)

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Telangana today said the consumer products division of Wipro, Wipro Consumer Care, has decided to invest Rs 220 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit in the state.

The proposed unit will manufacture toilet soaps and other personal care products, an official release said.

The project will come up on a 40-acre land in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district, creating 300 direct jobs and about 200 indirect ones, it added.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao suggested that there are many other business opportunities that Wipro can explore in the state.

"Wipro has a good presence in the state and its new manufacturing unit will boostthe progress of the industrial sector in Telangana," he said.

The state government has given approvals to many mega projects through the Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-certification System, and the latest investment by Wipro is a testimony to that, the official release said.