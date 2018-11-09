Wipro's Appirio expands operations in Portugal

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) IT firm Wipro Friday said its acquired entity, Appirio, has set up a new office in Porto, Portugal to expand its European operations and meet the growing business requirements of the region. Appirio -- a global services company that helps clients create next-generation worker and customer experiences using cloud technologies -- has offices in Amsterdam, Dublin, London, Paris and Stockholm presently. The new Porto office houses a commerce cloud digital centre of excellence, a delivery centre and an innovation hub, Wipro said in a statement. "Europe offers a great opportunity for Appirio. Our new office in Porto reflects our growth, development and investment in Europe. The team in Porto allows us to serve our growing customers based in this region and support our partners better," Erik Duffield, global business head, Appirio Cloud Services said. The new office will hire local talent both laterally and from the universities, for delivery roles such as functional consultants, technical leads and integration architects, the statement added. PTI SR SHW ADIADI