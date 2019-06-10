Wisdomjobs.com Says Mumbai and Delhi Saw 10% Rise in Hiring During HY1 2019-20

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 8, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Wisdomjobs.com an online job portal based at Hyderabad found that 10 out of 18 sectors saw positive growth and remaining sectors saw a decrease in hiring activities.According to the report, India will be expected to see jobs creation of 12.3 lakh jobs in HY1 2019-20 across IT, travel, hospitality, and BPO/ITeS sectors. "The positive outlook created by the sectors will definitely have a positive impact on jobs creation and employment outlook. While talent demand for all levels has seen great demand and there will be more impact on freshers. Nearly 18% of all new jobs created to estimates for fresher hiring in HY1FY19," said Ajay Kolla, Founder, and CEO, wisdomjobs.com.City wise hiring outlook during HY1 2019-20Amid hiring outlook, Tier II cities saw a 6.5% increase in hiring activities, followed by tier III towns and rural areas projected to see a 2.3% growth in hiring activities.While, Fresher hiring, entry-level and mid-level hiring saw 3.2% and 4.3 % positive growth and senior level hiring saw a 2.1% decrease in hiring activities.According to the report Metro cities such as Pune (5.4 percent), Coimbatore (4.3 percent) and Indore (4 .2percent) are on positive hiring outlook, meanwhile, Kochi (-4.1 percent), Gurugram (-4.3 percent) and Hyderabad saw a decline in hiring activities.However, there is a 5.6 % growth in hiring for medium-sized businesses while large and small businesses saw 2.2 % and 1.5 % growth. But, 7 out of 10 cities saw negative outlook during the hiring activities.While sectors such as IT, E-commerce, logistic, educational services, and Travelling sectors will create 1.8 lakh, 1.6 lakh, 1.34 lakh, and 1.21 lakh jobs in their respective fields. Attrition trends during HY1 2019-20The report also discussed the attrition trends across sectors such as agriculture and agrochemicals, educational services, FMCG and financial services and retail) saw an increase in attrition rates during HY1 FY19.On the flip side sectors such as construction and real estate, IT, KPO, telecommunication and travel, and hospitality saw a significant decline in attrition rates in April- September 2018-19 compared to October-March, 2018-19. The attrition rate is highest in BPO/ITeS which stood at 19.12% followed by e-commerce and tech start-ups stood at 16.17 %. About Wisdom jobsWisdomjobs.com and Wisdomjobsgulf.com are providing end to end recruitment solutions to organizations and creating career opportunities to individuals. Wisdomjobs.com India's first job portal with an integrated online skill assessment testing and rating system. Wisdom jobs.com is an ISO 9001 2008 certified company with a clientele exceeding 3500 customers across industries.Source: Wisdomjobs.com PWRPWR