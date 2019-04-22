Wish 'The Handmaid's Tale' was fantasy, like 'Game of Thrones': Elisabeth Moss

London, Apr 22 (PTI) Actor Elisabeth Moss says she wished her critically-acclaimed show "The Handsmaid's Tale" was a page out of a fantasy novel like "Game of Thrones".The actor plays the lead June Osborne/ Offred in the series, based on author Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian drama of the same name.Through her Emmy winning performance, Moss has become the face of women's resistance across the world and she hopes dark times in the fictitious place of Gilead is a "a long walk" from President Donald Trump's America.Gilead is a fictional dystopian place where women have no rights and are treated like baby-making machines. The iconic red outfit with white bonnets that handmaids wear has emerged as one of the most popular feminist symbols of protest.She admits she wishes she did not have to take on the role but says she remains honoured for the responsibility in the "really unusual circumstance".Calling the situation "nuts", Moss told The Independent, "The fact that it's entered the culture the way it has is incredibly unusual. I wish it was fantasy. I wish it was 'Game of Thrones', you know? I wish it was like, 'This is crazy!' But unfortunately, it's not.""Game of Thrones", based on books by George RR Martin, has been adapted into a major successful eight-part series by HBO. Known for its portrayal of power dynamics peppered with explicit content, the show is in its final season. Meanwhile, season three of "The Handsmaid's Tale" will air in June on Hulu. PTI RDS SHDSHD