Wish to see India excel in pharmaceutical research: Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said he wishes to see India among the top five countries in the world in pharmaceutical research.Addressing students of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU), Pushp Vihar, here, he said that India is placed fifth from the bottom in the pharma research sector. "Today despite all the resources in India, we lag behind in the pharmaceutical sector. India is placed fifth from the bottom in the pharma research sector. Today, with the resources and facilities available to us, if we wish, we can bring India into the list of the top five countries of the world. "As the Education Minister of Delhi, as a politician and as a citizen of this country, I want all of you to work as a team to fulfil this dream," he told the gathering of 1,400 students. The DPSRU was the first-of-its-kind pharmaceutical research university in the country when it was launched by the Delhi government in 2015. The Delhi Assembly had enacted a law to establish this University in 2008, but it could not be established until 2015. "When I found out about the concept of this university, I said we must immediately launch the university in our first year itself. Financial commitment, combined with our willpower led to this university becoming a reality in 2015," he said.Sisodia claimed it was the first such research university in the country."The question of how many students graduated, how many toppers came out of this university, how many students got employment and for what package - these are moot questions," he said. "The real achievement is in how many research products have come out of this university. The important thing is that as an education institute of this country, we should contribute to the country's development," he said.