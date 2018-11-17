With 1.7 lakh plantations, Noida betters own single-day record of afforestation

Noida (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) As the National Capital Region continues to grapple with air pollution, Noida witnessed a major afforestation drive Saturday with over 1.70 lakh saplings being planted in a single day.In doing so, the city bettered its own record. On August 15, 1.04 lakh saplings were planted as part of a green drive launched across the state by the Uttar Pradesh government, Noida Authority officials said.Saturday's drive saw participation by resident welfare associations (RWAs), school children, college students and youths besides the general public. Office-bearers of local organisations such as the trade unions and industry bodies also participated, General Manager, Noida Authority, Rajeev Tyagi, said.The plantations were done across 28 locations including residential areas and along roadsides. The areas included were sectors 5, 16, 18, 21, 8, 23, 150, 50, 120, 122, 163, 12, 14, 62, 63, 51, 33, 43, 153, 154, 91 and along the Expressway, he said."At 6 pm, the final count of plantations was at 1,70,104. The drive was carried out today across 28 locations in the city, which has broken its own record of 1,04,918 plantations done in a single day on August 15, 2018, Tyagi told PTI.The participation of the common people has been overwhelming. Otherwise reaching this number would have been difficult. This also reflects our seriousness and sincere efforts towards mitigating environmental woes and check pollution, he said.Saplings of Jamun, Imli (tamarind), Kadamba, Bel, Neem, Amla, Ashok, Kachnar, Jacaranda, Peepal, Pilkhan, Maulshree, Calendra, Tikoma, Champa, Erica Palm and Lily.Varieties of creepers and climbers, among others, were also planted, Horticulture department officials said.They said that between April 1 and October 31 this year, the authority has planted over two lakh saplings including the 1.05 lakh on August 15. PTI KIS ANBANB