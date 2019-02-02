With 2 more deaths, toll in Rajasthan due to swine flu rises to 84

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Two more persons died in Barmer and Udaipur due to swine flu in Rajasthan taking the total number of deaths in the state due to H1N1 virus to 84.State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the government was making arrangements for swine flu testing in all districts of Rajasthan. A medical and health department official said, "The number of swine flu deaths in Rajasthan has increased to 84 with two deaths occurring in Barmer and Udaipur each. Total number of positive cases from January 1 to February 2 is 2,289."The facility for the testing of H1N1 virus is available at 11 places, including three private laboratories, and the number will soon be increased to 50. PTI SDA NSDNSD