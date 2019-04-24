With just Rs 4,000 cash in hand, Cong candidate Dhillon owns assets worth Rs 131 cr

Chandigarh, Apr 24 (PTI) Kewal Dhillon, Congress candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, may have just Rs 4,000 as cash in hand, but his bank deposits are more than Rs 20 crore as he declared his total assets worth Rs 131 crore while filing nomination papers on Wednesday.Dhillon, 68, is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Sangrur seat, which is presently represented by AAP MP Bhagwant Mann. The Akali Dal has fielded Lehra MLA and former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa from this parliamentary constituency.Dhillon, a graduate from Barnala college in 1970, owns four wheeler Lexus worth Rs 23 lakh.He declared his total assets, including that of his wife Manjit Kaur Dhillon, worth Rs 131 crore.The movable and immovable assets were worth Rs 50.61 crore and Rs 80.39 crore, as per the affidavit.Among movable assets, the Congress candidate has shown cash in hand worth Rs 4,000 and that of his wife at Rs 7.10 lakh.Dhillon's bank deposits were over Rs 20 crore and his wife's were over Rs 10.31 crore, as per the affidavit.Both possess gold jewellery, diamonds and watched over Rs three crore.Among immovable assets, Dhillon declared flats and apartments in Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurgaon and Spain which are worth Rs 80.39 crore.Meanwhile, famous Punjabi folksinger and Congress candidate from the Faridkot Lok Sabha seat Mohammad Sadique also declared his total assets worth about Rs two crore as he filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.Sadique, who has sung many hit songs in his about 40-years-old career, has shown movable assets worth Rs 94.93 lakh comprising cash in hand, gold jewellery and bank deposits.Congress nominee Sadique, 79, owns two vehicles Qualis and Innova worth Rs 25 lakh.He does not own any agriculture land. Sadique has declared two residential buildings and non-agriculture land in Ludhiana worth Rs 1.03 crore.Polling in Punjab for 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 19. PTI CHS VSD KJ