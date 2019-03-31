With no candidate in fray, AAP's youth wing to campaign again

Noida (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) After the Lok Sabha nomination of its candidate was rejected, the Aam Aadmi Party's youth wing in Gautam Buddh Nagar Sunday decided to go out on a campaign appealing to voters not to vote for the BJP.AAP candidate Shweta Sharma's nomination papers were rejected by district election officials on March 27, the day of scrutiny, after she failed to find mandatory 10 proposers for her candidature, as required of a non-recognised national or regional party.Alleging that Sharma's nomination was rejected due to pressure by the BJP, the AAP's youth wing decided to reach out to the public and raise awareness on issues related to education, flat buyers, among others, party's Noida unit spokesperson Sanjeev Nigam said."The party will go to public campaigning against the BJP over the nexus of private schools and the administration which is duping parents of crores of rupees. We will highlight the conspiracy of builders-local authorities-administration to rob 2.5 lakh flat buyers by again bringing in resettlement policy," he said in a statement. "We will appeal to lakhs of people who have been rendered unemployed in private colleges and companies in the district to vote against the BJP," he added.Nigam said the youth wing will also highlight issues related to women, those concerning the three local authorities and of farmers for the objective."The chowkidar (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is not alert. Instead he is busy getting the nation robbed and we have to save the country from this," AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar unit president A K Singh said."The way the party candidate's nomination has been rejected, it was a murder of democracy. We will go the people and appeal for voting against the BJP," party's youth wing district unit president Rahul Seth said.The AAP had claimed that Sharma's nomination was rejected by poll officials under pressure of the BJP and she was not given justice, while the returning officer maintained that she was informed well in time about the flaw in her nomination and yet failed to bring 10 proposers till the given time.Gautam Buddh Nagar, where over 22 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise, goes to polls on April 11 during the first leg of the seven-phased elections. PTI KIS KJ