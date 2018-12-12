With superstar out of town, Rajinikanth fans celebrate a quiet Thalaivar's birthday

Chennai, Dec 12 (PTI) Superstar Rajinikanth's fans celebrated the 68th birthday of their matinee idol on Wednesday by cutting a giant cake and creating a special wishing wall for their Thalaivar. Rajinikanth, who is riding high on the success of "2.0", is currently in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal. With their star away and keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, who braved the cyclonic storm 'Gaja', the birthday celebration this year was a subdued affair. Among those who extended their greetings to the actor-politician were DMK president M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu presidents of BJP and Congress, Tamilisai Soundararajan and Su Thirunavukkarasar respectively and Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's "2.0" co-star Akshay Kumar, directors Shankar, A R Murugadoss, Malayalam top star Mohanlal and his contemporary Kamal Haasan took to twitter to wish Rajinikanth good health on his birthday. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a picture of his with the actor and tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day Thalaiva. Wishing you a healthy and blessed year ahead, @Rajinikanth Sir. #HappyBirthdayThalaiva." P S Ashok of Rajini Makkal Mandram told PTI that they participated in social welfare activities such as opening savings accounts in post office for underprivileged girl children and depositing (initial) money in them. He said they avoided grand celebrations in view of the recent cyclone and its adverse effect. "A special commemorative postage stamp (under 'My Stamp' scheme of special postage) was released," he said. Fans also offered prayers in temples, and held 'pour-in your personalised wishes,' session by decking up a special birthday wall in the city. At midnight, several of his fans gathered at a hall here to cut a giant cake which had the numerals '69,' to symbolise their beloved star entry into the year. "The release of 'Petta' teaser featuring Rajinikanth in super stylish look is no doubt a bonus on thalaivar's birthday," S Saravana, a fan said. "Petta" is set to be released in January 2019, coinciding with Pongal festival. Born Shivaji Rao Gaekwad in a Marathi family that settled down in Karnataka, the actor was christened Rajinikanth by legendary Tamil film director K Balachander. Rajinikanth made his acting debut with Balachander's in 1975 feature "Apoorva Raagangal".The actor has been away from the city on previous birthdays as well, preferring a quiet celebration with family and friends. PTI VGN BKBK