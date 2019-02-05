With united party workers, Congress is capable of sweeping LS polls in Delhi: Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi, February 5 (PTI) Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit Tuesday asserted that the people of the city want to bring back the Congress to power for good governance and development. The former Delhi chief minister said if the Congress workers put up a united show before the Opposition parties, the party will "sweep" the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi by winning all seven seats. "People of Delhi now want change as they neither want the BJP nor the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in power. These parties have only ruined the lives of the people in the past four years," Dikshit said at a party workers meeting in Chandni Chowk area here. The veteran leader said her doors were always open for party workers and lauded them as "the Congress' backbone". "If the party workers of Delhi work like a solid unit, no force can prevent us from sweeping the elections and winning all seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital," she claimed.Under the presidentship of Dikshit, the Congress has seen a surge of excitement among workers as the three-time Delhi chief minister has put a bold step forward by stating the Delhi Congress was capable of fighting the Lok Sabha elections without any alliance with the AAP. In her public meetings, Dikshit has appealed to the people to bring back the Congress to power, saying only it can provide "good governance and stability" while attacking the BJP and AAP over their alleged failures. PTI VIT IND