Withdrawal of security cover impedes political activity: NC leader

Jammu, May 8 (PTI) A senior leader of the National Conference Wednesday said the withdrawal of security cover to the party leaders has impeded the political activity across Jammu and Kashmir. "The decision regarding withdrawal of security is insensitive, which can put the lives of political activists in jeopardy... the decision has already started to boomerang," state secretary of the NC and former MLC Rattan Lal Gupta said in a statement here. He said despite constitution of an empowered committee by Governor Satya Pal Malik for review, no forward movement has been registered in this regard so far. "We hope that the Governor will pass on immediate instructions for restoring the security cover of the protected leaders," Gupta said. He said the removal of security cover had "hugely impacted" the campaign of the political leaders and it is incumbent upon the government to take corrective measures by not putting their personal safety in jeopardy. "The removal of protection was an unprecedented measure. The Governor's administration must make it clear as to what were the compelling factors leading to such an extreme decision," he said. He said though such arbitrary decisions would not dampen the spirit of the political class or retard their public outreach, the administration "ought to have shown some sort of sensitivity and far-sightedness keeping in view the obtaining security scenario across the state". The BJP has also questioned the recent decision of the security forces to withdraw security cover to political activists in the state. The BJP raised criticised the move over the killing of the party's Anantang vice-president Gul Mohammed Mir in his house after his security cover was withdrawn.