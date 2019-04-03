Withdrawal of security to political activists arbitrary: Tarigami

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government's decision to withdraw security of political activists of different parties, including the CPI(M), was arbitrary and unjustified, senior party leader M Y Tarigami said on Wednesday.The decision has been taken at a time when election process is in full swing and it could endanger the lives of these leaders and activists, the Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader said."Political process in violence-hit Kashmir is itself a difficult task. The activists cutting across political lines are risking their lives and doing their bit to strengthen the process of peace. Administration should encourage them by protecting them," Tarigami said.The least the administration can do is to provide them security, he asserted."However, unfortunately, security cover of activists, cutting across political spectrum, has been withdrawn," he said.Security cover of three prominent leaders of CPI (M) namely Mohammad Afzal Parray, Sham Prasad Kesar and Mohammad Yousuf Lone has also been withdrawn."I have taken up the issue with Governor Satya Pal Malik appealing him to reconsider this decision and restore the security to the prominent functionaries of political parties so that they can carry out their activities freely," he said. PTI AB RHL