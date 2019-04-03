Witty side of Swaraj comes to fore as she offers help on Twitter

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's witty side came to the fore on Twitter as she helped people with visa-related and other issues on the micro-blogging site while adding a dash of humour to her words.Known for her social-media savviness, Swaraj responded to various people on Twitter in need of assistance and even to those just indulging in light-hearted banter.A user, @kianiistarr, tweeted on Tuesday, saying she needed help on issuing of visa as her wedding was held up, and the foreign minister responded that she could help her."My poor sasuraal wale, mother in law and father in law have had to postpone the wedding festivities more than once in waiting for my visa to be issues. Please help this is their only son. They are looking fwd to the festivities (sic)," she had tweeted.Early on Wednesday, Swaraj wrote on Twitter, "Oh !............... I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don't have to postpone the wedding any further." To another user, @trolling_daddy, who tweeted that she was much more humourous than Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Swaraj responded, "Then I should stop being humorous."Earlier, on Saturday, she had responded to another Twitter user who had said that it wasn't Swaraj herself who was tweeting."Certainly it's not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his/her duty for what they being paid for !!," Twitter user @samitpadhy had tweeted.Swaraj responded in a lighter vein, saying, "Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost."After she had added Chowkidar to her Twitter handle, along with several other Union ministers, a user engineer_gt had asked her on Friday on Twitter, "... Why do you call yourself Chowkidar," and she replied with tongue-in-cheek humour, "Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad." PTI KND ZMN