WK lifestyle to enter Indian mobile phone accessories market

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Hong Kong-based electronic gadgets and accessories retailer WK lifestyle is entering the Indian market with plans to open around 200 stores in the next two years, a company official said. The company is aiming to tap the fast growing mobile phone accessories market, which is estimated to be around Rs 10,000 crore. "We are planning to open around 200 stores in the next two years," WK lifestyle India Director Rohit Sahni told PTI. This would be a mix of company-owned-company-operated and franchise store in 1:3 ratio, he said adding that already the company had signed an agreement for stores in Bengaluru and Hyderabad totalling 30. "In Delhi, before December, we would have six to eight stores," Sahni said. However, the company has not shared investment details for its expansion in the Indian market. Besides, mobile phone accessories, WK lifestyle India would have products such as gym gears, travel gears, luggage packs, office bags, bottles, camera, smart home solutions etc. WK Life operates over 1,000 stores over 60 countries which includes US, Cambodia, China, Thailand, Nepal, Pakistan, Kuwait, Iran, Philippines, Norway and Sweden.