WNS PAT rises 21.2 pc to USD 29.7 million in March quarter

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Business process management firm WNS (Holdings) Thursday reported a 21.2 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to USD 29.7 million in the quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of USD 24.5 million in the corresponding period a year ago. Its revenue increased by 3.84 per cent to USD 210.5 million, against USD 202.7 million in the year-ago quarter. "We added 25 new clients with an average 'annual contract value' that was 35 per cent higher than last year. We also expanded 59 existing relationships, the largest number in WNS history," Keshav R Murugesh, group chief executive officer of WNS, said in a statement. For the year ended March 31, the company's PAT increased about 22 per cent to USD 105.4 million, from USD 86.4 million in 2017-18. The revenue in the full financial year 2018-19 increased 6.74 per cent to USD 809.1 million from USD 758 million at the end of 2017-18. "A key component of our investment strategy is the hiring, training, and re-skilling of our global workforce to meet the evolving needs of our clients. Nearly half of the global workforce (18,000 employees) were trained in financial year 2018-19 to deepen their domain expertise, develop leadership skills, and create a digital-ready workforce," Murugesh said. WNS said revenue growth by vertical was broad-based with the banking and financial services, consulting and professional services, insurance, and healthcare verticals each growing at least 10 per cent on a year-on-year basis. PTI PRS HRS