Woam cop injured in Priyanka Roadshow

Banda, Apr 24 (PTI) A woman constable was injured while discharging her duty Wednesday in a roadshow of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the neighbouring Mahoba district.City Circle Officer Jatashankar Rai said Constable Khushi was injured when the front wheel of a vehicle in the Congress leader's roadshow ran over her feet.Khushi has been admitted to the district hospital here, he said.She is posted with Local Intelligence Unit of the sate police, he added. PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX