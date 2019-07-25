WoBaCo Launches ‘Four of More’ Initiative Innovating Employee Engagement With Wellness-First Culture

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India WoBaCo, an upcoming company in corporate wellness, today announced its exclusive Four of More initiative that focuses on employee engagement with its recurring components. With this initiative, WoBaCo will provide its clients a personalized solution that ranges from instant engagement triggers to sustainable motivational benefits. In effect, clients stand to gain from an adapted and agile pool of talent that can handle the increasing speed of work efficiently and effectively. With a track record of self-fulfilling ROI (return on investment) of over 250%, WoBaCos Four of More initiative can save companies more than INR 1,38,950* on every rupee spent. These savings arise from lowering health and absenteeism costs. Additional benefits are in the form of improved attendance, adapted and engaged employee base, reduced employee turnover and attrition rate, and much more. This also has a significant impact on resource productivity thereby recovering and managing the lost potential cost. Emphasizing further on the criticality of such programs, Chief Ideator at WoBaCo, Sonal Kumbhat said, Wellness at work has now become a business imperative for sustained growth. Globalization, connectedness, technological disruption, while these are here to stay but they also bring along exhaustion and burnout due to increasing speed of work. Need of the hour is to address the needs of employees from a multi-dimensional perspective; that offers not just mind and body recovery but also growth and development opportunities. The underlying principle of Four of More initiative emphasises on recurring triggers that serve engagement, motivation and upskill advantages. In addition, companies can also opt for financial and legal assistance as an added bundled benefit. All in all, the aim is to provide holistic solutions to employees to support their commitment towards growing the business bottom-line. About WoBaCoWoBaCo creates a culture of wellness within corporates with its design-led approach strategy. They build programs that positively affect organizational culture, increase engagement, contain costs, improve workplace lifestyle and empower employees with core skills imperative for continual growth. Their co-enabled and comprehensive programs engage all components necessary to create high-performing energy within the organization. These components inter-fuse influential characteristics related to mind and body thereby encouraging employees to attain a balanced sense of professional fulfilment.www.wobaco.com PWRPWR