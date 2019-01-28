Wockhardt Q3 net loss widens to Rs 71 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Drug firm Wockhardt Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 71.11 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 40.76 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Wockhardt said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,045.86 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 1,005.30 crore for the same period year ago. Shares of Wockhardt Ltd closed at Rs 444.95 per scrip on BSE, down 7.04 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT DRR