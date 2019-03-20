Woman, 2 accomplices get life term for killing husband

Mandi, Mar 20 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a woman, her paramour and their accomplice to life imprisonment for killing her husband and chopping his body into pieces five years ago. Mandi Additional Sessions Judge Aparna Sharma has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Lata Devi, her paramour Amar Chand and contract killer Satish for murdering Manoj Kumar. The three people were convicted under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the IPC. The court has also sentenced three-year imprisonment to the convicts and asked to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each for offences committed under sections 452 (house-trespass alter preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) and 404 (dishonest misappropriation of property) of the IPC. All the sentences would run concurrently. Based on a complaint lodged by Manoj Kumar's brother Shyam Lal, police launched a probe into the matter. On June 7, police recovered a bag containing chopped body parts of Manoj Kumar near the BBMB canal. During investigation, police found that Lata Devi was having an affair with Amar Chand and the two had hired contract killer Satish to murder Manoj Kumar. Police registered a case and arrested all the three people. PTI CORR DJI SNESNE