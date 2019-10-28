Woman, 2 others arrested for killing husband in Jaipur

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A woman, her lover and his friend have been arrested for allegedly killing the woman's husband in the Chandwaji area here, police said on Monday. The victim was identified as Poonam Chand Goyar (35), they said, adding that the arrested were Anju, Akbar and Alauddin.Anju, aged around 30 years, was having an affair with Akbar, who is a family friend, officials said.On Friday night, Akbar and two of his friends took Goyar to a place in Achrol on the Jaipur-Delhi highway where they consumed liquor, they said.When the victim was heavily inebriated, they hit him with stones and killed him, SHO of Chandwaji police station Vikrant Sharma said.After identification of the body, police held his wife on the basis of suspicion and she confessed to have hatched the conspiracy to kill him with the help of her lover. "Anju, Akbar and another accomplice Alauddin, friend of Akbar, were arrested on Sunday. Two accused are absconding," Sharma said.Anju is a resident of Sambhar town in Jaipur district and worked as a labourer while Akbar and Alauddin are the residents of Jaipur city, he added. PTI SDA IJT