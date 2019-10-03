Woman, 3-year old son killed after coming in contact with live electric wire

Banda (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A woman and her three-year old son were killed after they came in contact with a live electric wire at Piparhari village in Pailani, police said on Thursday. Rekha (27) and her son touched a cooler which was in contact with a live wire on Wednesday. Family members rushed both of them to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, police said. PTI CORR ABN TDSTDS