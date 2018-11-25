Woman abducted, assaulted in southeast Delhi

/R New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted in a car by an unidentified man in southeast Delhi and later thrown off the vehicle, police said Saturday. The woman alleged that after being abducted from Millennium Depot Sarai Kale Khan, she was thrown out of the car near UP gate, they added. Police said they were informed about the incident by the hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment.In her statement to the police, the woman said around 4 pm on Friday, she had gone to a public toilet at I P park to give food to her sister, who was working there as an attendant in place of her mother.A man, in his 30s, told her that he knew her mother and, on this pretext, he persuaded her to accompany him. However, after speaking to her mother, she refused to accompany him, Chinmoy Biswal, deputy commissioner of police (southeast), said. The victim alleged that the man followed her in a car and near Millennium Depot, he forcibly took her inside the vehicle. On the way, he tried to harass her and assaulted her with a glass bottle, following which she sustained injuries, he said. However, the woman has not alleged rape in her statement, the DCP said. A case has been registered, police said, adding eight teams had been formed to investigate the matter. Raids are being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region to trace the accused, Biswal said. The woman works as a contractual labourer in the Games Village. Her mother works as a public toilet attendant in IP park, he said. The woman is married and her husband is a causal labourer, he added. PTI AMPHMB