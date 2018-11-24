Woman abducted days before her marriage

Ghaziabad, Nov 24 (PTI) A 20-year-old girl has been abducted days before her marriage here, police said. According to a complaint filed by her parents, the girl had gone to the market in Krishna Vihar Kuti colony near Bhopura on Tuesday morning and has not returned home since, a police officer said. Her mother had received a phone call from her daughter's mobile phone number and listened to her screams. When the woman tried calling her again, it was found switched-off. Her father has accused a youth of kidnapping her daughter, whose marriage was fixed for December 12, the officer said. A case of kidnapping has been lodged under Section 366 of the Indian Penal Code. The police is tracing her location through the call-detail records of her mobile phone number, the officer added. PTI CORRHMB