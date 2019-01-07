scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Woman abducted, raped by two men in UP; accused held after video goes viral on social media

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by two men here last month, police said on Monday, adding that the accused had also recorded a video of their act and uploaded it on the social media.A case in this connection was lodged only on Sunday, the police said, adding that the accused were arrested.According to a complaint lodged by the victim's brother, two men -- Akib and Sajid -- abducted his sister, intoxicated her and then took turns to rape her last month, Circle Officer Harish Bhadoria said.He added that a medical examination of the victim had proved rape.The woman had not narrated her ordeal to anyone as the accused had threatened her with dire consequences, Bhadoria said, adding that her family members got to know about it only after the video went viral on the social media. PTI CORR RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos