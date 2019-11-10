Woman accuses cousin of sexually assaulting her in Gurgaon hotel: Police

Gurgaon, Nov 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman has accused her distant cousin of sexually assaulting her nearly two months ago when she visited here from her native place in Mahedragarh to appear in an examination, police said on Sunday.The woman was persuaded by her cousin, who met her at the examination centre, to stay together with him at a hotel, and was sexually assaulted during the night, said police.The incident occurred on September 22 but was reported to Gurgaon police on Sunday after the victim gave her complaint at a Mahendragarh police station on Saturday."The Zero FIR registered in Mahendragarh was transferred to Woman Police station in Gurgaon. The investigation is in its initial stage and the victim statement has been recorded," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said."The victim said in her statement that she had visited Gurgaon to appear in an examination. At the examination centre, she met her distant cousin who persuaded her to stay with him in a hotel near Gurgaon bus stand," the officer said."During the night, when she was sleeping in the hotel room, the accused sexually assaulted her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone," he added."As the exam was scheduled the day after, the victim didn't disclose her ordeal to her family. She gave the exam and returned to her native place. She disclosed the incident to her family members after bearing the trauma all alone for a few days," he said."We are probing the crime. The accused will be nabbed soon," he added.PTI CORR RAXRAXRAX