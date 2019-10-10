Woman accuses delivery agent of rape bid, later wants FIR quashed

/R Noida (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 30-year-old delivery agent linked to an e-commerce firm was booked by police here after a city-based customer accused him of rape attempt, officials said on Thursday. The delivery agent had reached the woman's house to pick up a product she had ordered from Amazon for replacement Monday morning when the alleged incident took place, they said. An argument had broken out between the man and the woman, who works in a private firm, over replacement of the product after which he tried to outrage her modesty, a senior official said. However, the woman has not turned up to record her statement though she was asked twice on Thursday to reach the police station concerned, Superintendent of Police, Noida, Vineet Jaiswal said. "Now she has told police that she wants to withdraw the case, saying the complaint was made by her sister and not her. She did not reach the police station to record her statement also," Jaiswal told PTI. The accused delivery agent, he said, reached the police station when he was summoned. "He was questioned and left because there is no evidence against him. Moreover he had been there twice to collect the product and the woman also spoke to the customer care of Amazon to get the issue resolved, which quite does not add up in the case," the SP said. Probe is on in the case as an FIR has been registered, he added. Amazon India said it was aware of the matter and have taken up the issue with their logistic partners. "Safety is of utmost importance to us and these allegations are troubling. We are taking immediate actions with our delivery service provider and police as they investigate the case," said a company spokesperson. PTI KIS AQSAQS