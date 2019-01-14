Woman accuses Pak High Commission staffer of touching her inappropriately in market

(Eds: Updating with inputs from Islamabad) New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A staffer of the Pakistan High Commission was taken to a police station here after a woman alleged that he touched her inappropriately in a market, police said Monday. The woman and the staffer were brought to Sarojini Nagar police station on Sunday, they said. According to the woman, the man touched her inappropriately in the Sarojini Nagar market, a claim rejected by the High Commission staffer. He said his hand merely brushed past the woman due to the heavy crowd in the market, police said. A senior police official said the matter was sorted out after the staffer apologised to the woman. The police also denied media reports that he was detained. Meanwhile in Islamabad, Pakistani media quoting an unnamed Foreign Office official claimed that the staffer was arrested by the Indian authorities and was released after the matter was raised by Pakistan. The reports alleged that the official was forced to sign a note before being released when the matter was taken up with the Indian side. Pakistan strongly protested this violation of the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations and reserves the right to respond, the official was quoted as saying by the Dawn. PTI SLB AMP SRY PMS AKJ PMSPMS