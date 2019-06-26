Woman accuses son of killing his father in UP

Lucknow, Jun 26 (PTI) A woman Wednesday registered a police complaint here saying that her husband was stabbed to death by her son.In a statement issued here, UP Police said, "On Wednesday, Satto, a resident of a slum in Jankipuram area of Lucknow, lodged a complaint that her son Shaan Mohammad stabbed her husband Taj Mohammad in a fit of rage."Taj Mohammad was rushed to King George's Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, where he was declared dead," it said.A case has been registered against Shaan Mohammad under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts are on to nab him, the police said. PTI NAV NSDNSD