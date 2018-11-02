Woman allegedly burnt to death by husband, in-laws over dowry demand in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A woman was allegedly burnt to death by her husband and in-laws over dowry demand here, police said Friday.Aradhna, 25, was allegedly set afire by her husband Ashish Upadhyay to whom she was married five years ago in Kaima village in Khothibhar area here.Upadhyay apparently committed the crime as his dowry demands were not met by his father-in-law, the victim's family members have complained.An FIR has been registered against Upadhyay and three others on the complaint of the father of the deceased, a police official said, adding investigation into the matter is underway. PTI CORR SAB AD DPB