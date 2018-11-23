Woman allegedly killed for dowry

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly strangulated to death by her husband following a dispute over dowry, police said Friday.Sonali was married to Ajit (22) for three years and was allegedly being harassed for not bringing enough dowry by her in-laws, the victim's father claimed in the police complaint.The body was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Behda Sadat village to make it look like a suicide, the complainant alleged.Ajit was arrested by the police and a case was registered against him and another person, police said. The husband, however, refuted the accusations against him and his family and claimed that Sonali ended her life by hanging herself over a family dispute. PTI CORR a 22 years old woman sonali wife of ajit singh 22 was allegedly strangulated to death and later her body hanged from cieling over dowry by her husband at behda sadat village under kakroli police station in the district yesterday. police said.a case against two people including husband ajit was registered under sections 304 b .498a ipc and 3/4of dory prevention act and arrested husband in this connection. according to complaint loged by the deceased father and allwged that his daughter sonali was maried with ajit three years ago.she has been haresding over dowry.woman was strangulated to death and her body was hanged .to show the suicide.the husband refused the allegation and said that woman ended her life by hanging from ciellinf over family dispute.pti corr.mrehman RHL