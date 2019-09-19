Woman alleges rape by Delhi Police constable, files complaint

(Eds: Adds more details) New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) A woman on Thursday lodged a complaint alleging that a constable posted at New Usmanpur police station here has raped her, police said.The woman's statement was recorded after information was received on the matter around 12 pm on Thursday, they said. We received a call at around 12 pm from a woman who alleged that she was raped by a Delhi Police constable posted at New Usmanpur police station, a senior police officer said. Police said the constable has been identified as Vishram. A case under relevant sections of law will be registered soon, they added. PTI NIT AQS