Woman alleges rape by four people in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four people in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said Monday.An FIR was registered against Ashok Bairwa, Dinesh Bairwa, Girdhar Sharma and Kailash Sharam under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Sunday, they said.A medical examination of the victim was conducted on Monday, police said, adding the matter was being probed. PTI SDA DPB