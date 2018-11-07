Woman, along with two children, commits suicide by jumping into water body

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) A woman, along with her two children, allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water body in the Piplu area of Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said Wednesday.Santosh Bairwa, 30, jumped into the anicut, a water body created for irrigation, along with her her 12-year-old daughter Nisha and 10-year-old son Devraj Bairwa, Tuesday night, they said. "The woman was having some dispute with her family and this could be a reason of the suicide," police said. The bodies were recovered on Wednesday and handed over to family members after post-mortem, they said. PTI SDA AQSAQS