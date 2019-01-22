Woman among 3 killed in two separate accidents in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 22 (PTI) Three people were killed and as many injured in two separate accidents here, police said Tuesday.A 25-year-old woman was killed and three others injured when their jeep turned turtle after hitting a divider at Pajgaria in Nagrota area of the city this morning, a police official said.He said the vehicle was on its way to Udhampur when its driver lost control and hit the divider.The injured were admitted to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the official said.He said two persons, Gulshan Kumar, 30, and Vikram Kumar, 27, of Rajouri, were killed when their vehicle was hit by an unidentified truck at Akhnoor on the outskirts of the city Tuesday night, the official said.He said the duo was on their way to Rajouri when their vehicle was hit by the truck coming from the opposite direction, causing critical injuries to them.They were shifted to a hospital, where they succumbed to injuries, the official said.He said police has registered a case and started investigation to arrest the driver who escaped after hitting the car. PTI TAS KJ