Woman among four arrested for robbing, killing senior citizen

Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Four people, including a woman,were arrested for allegedly killing a 79-year-old woman whilecommitting robbery at her home here, police said Friday.A group of robbers had sneaked into Vasanta Lakshminarayan's home at Matunga in central Mumbai on Tuesday night and committed the crime, police had said.They strangled her to death before decamping withornaments worth Rs 7.5 lakh, the police said.The four suspects - Akbar Badshah Shekh (35), SameeraAkbar Shekh (34), Mohammad Hasan Patari (25) andMohammad Ainul Haque (29) - residents of Dahravi and Mahimareas, were nabbed by the Shahu Nagar police, an officialsaid.The incident came to light when Lakshminarayan's neighbours spotted her lying motionless at her residence, the official said.During investigation, the police zeroed in on thegang and caught its members from central Mumbai, he said,adding further probe was underway.