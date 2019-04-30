Woman among four held for burglary

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Three men and a woman were arrested for allegedly robbing a house and beating a man and a woman staying there at Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said Monday. The accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (47), a resident of Vishnu Garden, Biru(39), Sonu (22), residents of Tilak Nagar and a 33-year-old woman, a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, "One complainant filed a case on March 30 that his uncle and his two sons went to Punjab and his aunty was alone at hom." On the intervening night of March 30-31, he was sleeping in his aunty's house in Sewak Park. At around 2 am, he heard some noise and when he woke up, he saw four persons entering his room, the DCP said. All the persons allegedly started beating him and his aunt and tied their hands, feet and mouth. Later, the accused ransacked other rooms and fled after taking one laptop and four to five wrist watches, he said. Thereafter, when the his uncle returned from Punjab, he checked the house and reported police that the amount of robbery was Rs 1.5 crore. During investigation, police checked CCTV footage and it was learnt that total six persons were involved in the incident. Subsequently, on April 5, police arrested Baldev Singh. During interrogation, he disclosed that a common friend (accused in this case) informed regarding huge cash kept in the house. She also informed about the trip of the family to Punjab. With the help of the accused womanlady, he hatched a plan to commit robbery and also roped in his associates Biru, Sonu, Sanjay and Lalla. As per their plan, the accused entered the house as the woman left the rear gate open during evening. The woman was arrested on April 7. Biru and Sonu were arrested from Moti Nagar. Total Rs 47.56 lakh, two gold bangles and one car were recovered from their possession, they added. PTI NIT KJ