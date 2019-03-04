Woman among three held with charas in HP's Chamba

Shimla, Mar 4 (PTI) Three persons including a woman have been arrested and altogether 2.8 kg charas was seized in three separate cases in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said Monday. The arrests and the seizure were made on Sunday, whereas one accused is still at large, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.As much as 1.838 kg charas was seized from Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus during checking at Tunnahatti barrier on Sunday night, she said. The charas was found in a bag lying in the rack of the bus going to Shimla via Nalagarh from Chamba, she said, adding the accused was at large.A case has been registered under section 20 of NDPS Act and efforts are on to nab the absconding accused, she said. In another case, 502 gram charas was recovered from a woman Sita Devi (40) of Bhalui village who was travelling in Amritsar bound HRTC bus.While 418 gram charas was recovered from two motorcycle borne persons Rohit Kumar and Kewal Singh of Mel village at a check post near Chohra Dam falling under Dalhousie police station, she added.Separate cases have been registered in this regard. PTI DJI RCJ