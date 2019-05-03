Woman arrested for conspiring in killing of husband

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A woman, who allegedly conspired to kill her husband in north east Delhi's New Usmanpur area, has been arrested along with her paramour and another accomplice, police said Friday. Subodh Jain (42) was found unconscious in his house on May 1. An almirah was found open and some articles lying around. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.His wife, Preeti Jain, told police that her husband had become unconscious multiple times previously, the police officer said.Post-mortem revealed that asphyxia as a result of strangulation was the cause of death, following which a case was registered and investigation initiated, the DCP said.During interrogation, it was revealed that Preeti used to "speak frequently" with one Rahul Jain (30), a resident of Sonipat, following which the latter was apprehended, Thakur said.Disclosing about his relationship with Preeti, Rahul said that she was not happy with her marriage and hence they planned to eliminate her husband Subodh Jain. Rahul also roped in his friend Vijay Hooda in the plan and offered him Rs 1,50,000 to kill Preeti's husband, the police officer said.According to their plan, Preeti handed over a set of keys of the house to Rahul on April 29 and left the house along with her child after giving her husband some sleeping pills, the DCP said.Rahul informed Vijay Hooda about Preeti leaving the house. Hooda entered the house, strangulated Subodh Jain to death, took away a laptop and mobile, scattered the contents of the almirah on the floor and left for Sonipat, the police officer said.All the three have been arrested and the laptop, mobile, the string used to strangulate the victim and the car used by them have been seized, police said. PTI AMP AMP VIT NSDNSDNSD