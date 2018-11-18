scorecardresearch
Woman arrested for supplying contraband

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs from southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area, police said Sunday.The accused was identified as Hasina Begum, a resident of Taimoor Nagar, they said.Police received information regarding supply of heroin in Taimur Nagar, Khirjrabad village and Delhi/NCR, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.On Friday, police laid a trap near a drain in Taimoor Nagar and at around 4.45 pm, a woman was apprehended with 265 grams of heroin, he said.During interrogation, she disclosed that her brother-in-law Maidul also used to peddle drugs. Her husband and in-laws would support her in the crime, the DCP added. PTI NIT DPB

