Woman arrested in J&K for smuggling arms

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling explosives and ammunition, a police officer said.The police had set up a mobile check post at Lawaypora on the outskirts of the city following inputs about militants trying to smuggle arms into the city, the officer said.Several hand grenades and a large number of live rounds were recovered from the woman's bag during the checking of the vehicle in which she was travelling.Police have not revealed the identity of the woman as she was being questioned. PTI MIJ RHL