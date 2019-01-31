Woman attacked by husband with hatchet in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 31 (PTI) A woman was seriously injured after her husband attacked her with a hatchet in Almaspur village here, police said Thursday. The woman was attacked Wednesday evening by her husband following a quarrel. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, they said.The man has been arrested and the hatchet recovered, police said.Police said the woman's condition has been stated as serious. PTI CORR ANBANB