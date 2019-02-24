Woman attacked by man with blade in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was injured after she was allegedly attacked by a man with a blade on her face while she was returning home from a nearby shop in her locality in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening, they said. The victim was returning home after buying articles from the nearby shop in her locality when the man attacked her from behind with a blade, following which she sustained injuries on her face, police said.The accused fled after the incident. The victim was later rushed to a nearby hospital, a senior police officer said. The victim told police that a few years ago she was harassed by a man in her locality who liked her and wanted to marry her. Fed up of his constant trouble, the woman complained about him to her family, who then informed to the man's family. However, the matter was settled after his family apologised. Both the parties did not approached police in this regard, the officer said. The victim suspects involvement of the alleged man or his friend behind the attack, the officer added. However, she claimed that the man who harassed her previously was jailed after being involved in criminal activities. Recently, he was released from the jail, following which she suspects his involvement in the accident, he said. Police said they are verifying the claims of the victim and are trying to nab the accused involved behind the attack. Further probe is underway, the officer. PTI AMP KJKJ