Woman attacked by neighbour with flower pot in Rohini

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by her neighbour with a flower pot after she accused him of making indecent comments in south Rohini, police said Tuesday. The incident took place on November 10, they added. In a CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media, the woman and her family members can be seen attacked by a group of men. In a complaint filed by the woman, she alleged that while she was sitting with her son and a relative near her residence, a neighbour made indecent comments on her which led to a quarrel between them, a senior officer said. The quarrel soon turned ugly after the neighbour attacked the woman with a flower pot following which she sustained a head injury, the police officer said. Subsequently, the accused called his friends to the spot, as per the complaint.Meanwhile, the woman alerted the police about the incident following which the force rushed to the spot, the officer added. The accused, along with his friends, allegedly attacked the woman and her family members with sticks, he said. A case was registered and action has been taken as per law, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said. The main accused who was also injured in the scuffle has been hospitalised and will be taken into police custody once he is discharged, the officer said. The 35-year-old accused is a diabetic, police said, adding that they are trying to identify the other suspects involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway.