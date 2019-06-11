Woman beaten to death by husband, daughter injured

Jammu, Jun 11 (PTI) A woman died and her daughter was battling for life after they were assaulted by her husband with an iron pipe in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.Police arrested the man and detained three others on Tuesday.A report was received by Kalakote police station that a woman Neelam Devi and her daughter Anita Devi had suffered serious injuries in their house in Kharak village, the officials said. They were taken to Sunderbani sub district hospital, where Neelam Devi succumbed while daughter Anita Devi was referred to GMC hospital in Jammu in critical condition Tuesday, they said.A police team from Kalakote police station headed by SHO Tahir Khan started investigation into the matter and in the initial probe, it came to fore that the woman's husband had allegedly beaten her and their daughter inside the house, they said.Raids were conducted and the accused, Kartar Chand, was arrested from a forest area of the village. An iron pipe allegedly used to assault the victims has been seized, they said.A case under relevant sections of law including for murder has been registered in Kalakote Police station.Three relatives of the man have been taken into custody for questioning, they added. PTI AB RTRT